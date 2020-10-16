David John Kallister
GLASFORD - David John Kallister, age 91, of Glasford, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Villa of Holly Brook in Pekin.
He was born Sept. 25, 1929 in Peoria to Robert and Helen (Bruce) Kallister. He married Martha Rule on Oct. 11, 1947 in Galesburg. She survives along with four children: Patricia (David) Ramsey of Canton, David A. Kallister of Pekin, John "B.J." Kallister of Winter Haven, FL, Kathryn "Kate" Conklin of Dallas, TX, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers: Thomas, William, and Robert.
David was a farmer since 1968 and also worked at Keystone Steel and Wire retiring in 1981. He was a member of the Moose, NRA, and the ISWA. He enjoyed spending time outside hunting and fishing.
Due to Covid-19, the family is having private services at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel with burial in Lancaster Cemetery in Glasford.
Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, the American Cancer Society
, or to Alzheimer's Association
.
You may view David's obituary online at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com