David John Mattheessen
PEORIA - David John Mattheessen, age 62, of Peoria, IL passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 12:50 a.m. at Unity Point Methodist in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Laurie (Johnson) Mattheessen; sons, Bryan, Brandon and Hayden; brothers, Keith (Terri) and Brent (Christina); and nieces and nephews, Kristi, Megan, Rees, Ian, Kayla, Hunter and Jack.
Dave graduated from Richwoods High School in 1975. He owned and operated Olympic Pool & Spa Co. for 32 years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration for David will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the High View Christian Church located at 403 James Parkway in Washington IL 61571. Visitation will be on hour prior to the services.
Additional information may be found at www.Schmidt-Haller.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019