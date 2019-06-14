Home

Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
David Mattheessen
David John Mattheessen

David John Mattheessen Obituary
David John Mattheessen
PEORIA - David John Mattheessen, age 62, of Peoria, IL passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 12:50 a.m. at Unity Point Methodist in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Laurie (Johnson) Mattheessen; sons, Bryan, Brandon and Hayden; brothers, Keith (Terri) and Brent (Christina); and nieces and nephews, Kristi, Megan, Rees, Ian, Kayla, Hunter and Jack.
Dave graduated from Richwoods High School in 1975. He owned and operated Olympic Pool & Spa Co. for 32 years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration for David will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the High View Christian Church located at 403 James Parkway in Washington IL 61571. Visitation will be on hour prior to the services.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019
