David K. Murphy
BRIMFIELD - David K. Murphy, age 77, of Brimfield passed away peacefully at 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
David was born on November 22, 1941, in Buffalo, New York, to Kenneth F. Murphy and Marie L. McMahon.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce M. Murphy of Brimfield, IL. Also surviving are three children, Juan and Norman Sanchez of Peoria, IL, Robert and Rebecca Murphy of Princeville, IL, and William Murphy of Brimfield, IL; two brothers, Dennis Murphy of Lakewood, CO, and Michael and Sue Murphy of Waldorf, MD; seven grandchildren, Douglas and Amber Murphy, Nicole and Jesse Wright, Luke Murphy, Caitlin Murphy, Brianna Murphy, Chelsea Sanchez and Juan Sanchez; four great-grandchildren, Gemma Lorance, Audrey Wright, Benjamin Murphy and Jackson Wright; sister-in-law, Janet and Michael Nauman, and brother-in-law, Robert Maddox, both of Princeville, IL; and nephew and Godson, Hunter Nauman; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
As a young man, he accomplished the rank of Eagle Scout. David served 10 years in the Navy as a Fire Control Man Chief Petty Officer (Select), serving in Vietnam. After leaving the Navy, David worked as a Data Processing Manager for many years, retiring from United Facilities in East Peoria.
He was an active member of the Catholic Church, in which he was a Choir Leader, and published many songs during his musical career. David enjoyed drag racing, car shows and playing music.
Private graveside services with military honors will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Mary's Catholic Church of Kickapoo for the musical department and organ restoration fund.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019