David Keyes
PEORIA - David J. Keyes, 64, formerly of Peoria, went with God on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after a 13-year fight with leiomyosarcoma. His wife, family, friends, colleagues and fans across the globe surrounded him with love along the way.
Dave was an accomplished musician (bass, vocals and guitar), recording artist and passionate low handicap golfer. He would often sneak his clubs onto the tour bus in a gig bag, so he could play golf all over the world. He was best-known for his gentle soul, winning smile, charming demeanor, determination, quick wit and - well, OK - a spot of stubborn. He was an adventurer with the courage to chase his dreams and worked hard to make them become a reality. Throughout his disease, Dave's selflessness shone. He was always available to assist and counsel others facing the Big "C" diagnosis.
Dave was born and raised in Peoria, Illinois, with 8 brothers and sisters, where he met and married his wife, Marilyn Shellenbaum, who would be his best friend for decades. Dave avidly pursued his musical passion, practicing endlessly and performing with various groups, including Chops, The Burnetts, Central Illinois Jazz Society, Jhaptal, Jimmy Binkley and Ed Kaizer. Encouraged by many, including Chris Brubeck, to pursue music on the big stage, Dave and Marilyn moved to New Jersey, where he performed with Bucky & John Pizzarelli, Killer Joe, The Kevin Osbourne Band, Rick Oberson, Early Warning and many others. He toured globally, recording with Annie Haslam and Renaissance, performing on progressive rock stages, including The Quebec Music Festival, Yestival and Cruise to the Edge. He also recorded and performed with Willy DeVille on major European and Scandinavian festival stages, including the Montreux Jazz Festival. When he could no longer perform professionally, he and Marilyn continued to make beautiful music together as "BluesFolk," performing American root music at various local haunts.
Dave and Marilyn left behind their snow shovels, moved to Sarasota, Florida and joined Palm Aire Golf Club last year to enjoy the sunshine.
They look back on these years with the fortune of having many deep friendships to share the joys, the sorrows and the ordinary days of life. It was a good life. He will be greatly missed. He's off to his next adventure.
He is survived by his wife; brothers, Dan (Tara) Keyes, Bill Keyes, Mike (Kathy) Keyes, Kevin Keyes, Tim Keyes, Chris Keyes; and sisters, Lynne Keyes and Mary (Don) Adams; along with 13 loving and adoring nieces, nephews and their families. His legacy will live on in them.
A funeral mass will be at St. Mark Catholic Church in Peoria at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services at the church. Graveside services will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria. A celebration of life will follow at the Knights of Columbus in Peoria from 3 to 8 p.m.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held in New Jersey on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 113 Engle St., Englewood, NJ 07631.
Following is a link to an article in his local New Jersey paper: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/wyckoff/obituaries/renowned-franklin-lakes-musician-dies-after-long-cancer-fight/771900/.
Music was a big part of Dave's life and it was healing for him. Dave's wife, Marilyn Keyes, is setting up a 501(c)(3) charity to help others heal through music. There will be an opportunity to donate at the KC Hall reception or checks can be mailed to MUSIC HEALS: The David J. Keyes Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 332, Tallevast, FL 34270.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019