|
|
David King
WASHINGTON - David A. King, 69, of Washington, IL, passed away at 4 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on August 31, 1950, in Evansville, IN, the son of Alvis and Clara J. (Britton) King. He married Edith Dilts Kauffman on August 3, 1974.
Surviving are his wife; one son, Micky (Amy) Kauffman of Metamora, IL, and their two children, Andrew and Sara Kauffman; and one daughter, Heather (Paul) Price of Germantown Hills, IL, and their children, Tiana and Makayla Davis, Tabitha (Dave) Newell and Gabby, PJ and Gage Price. Also surviving are four brothers, Bruce (Carol) King of Romulus, MI, Stephen (Stephanie) King of Simi Valley, CA, Jeff King of Washington, IL, and Mark King of Spring Hill, FL; and one sister, Ramona Dickinson of Spring Hill, FL; along with several nieces and nephews.
His parents and one brother, Paul, preceded him in death.
Dave was inducted in the United States Air Force in 1968. He was stationed at many bases, including Thule Air Base, being the U.S. Air Force's northernmost base. He was honorably discharged in 1973.
Dave worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company, where he was known as Brillo. During his time working at Caterpillar, he held several titles, including Union Steward and Safety Representative. He enjoyed cooking, grilling out, gardening and spending time with his family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020