David L. Danner
1942 - 2020
PEKIN - Dr. David Lewis Danner, 78, of Pekin passed away at 4:59 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Born Feb. 1, 1942, in Beardstown to Ralph Lewis and Harriet (Baxter) Danner, he was raised on the family farm near Astoria. He married Sharon K. Avery on June 26, 1965, at Pekin Bible Church. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Dr. Michael (Julie) Danner of Tremont; one daughter, Sarah (Michael) Masters of Normal; five grandchildren, Abbie Danner, Jacob Danner, Emily Masters, Katherine Masters and Ellery Danner; one sister, Sally (Dr. Dale) Bergeson of St. Louis, Mo.; one nephew, Matt (Jean) Bergeson of Evergreen Park; and one niece, Holly (Guy) Cunningham of St. Louis, Mo. He also leaves his father-in-law, John Avery of Pekin; and a sister-in-law, Cindy (Randy) Kohtz of Tremont.
His parents preceded him in death.
A 1960 graduate of Astoria High School, he was a 1964 graduate of Monmouth College, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. While at Monmouth, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He was a 1968 graduate of Washington University School of Dentistry in St. Louis, where he received his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree. Dr. Danner served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971 as a dentist with the rank of Captain.
In 1971, he founded his dental practice in Pekin. His son, Michael, joined the practice in 1999, and together they enjoyed several years practicing together prior to his retirement in 2001. The dental practice continues to serve patients today as Danner Family Dentistry. Dr. Danner was a member of the American College of Dentists, the International College of Dentists and the Peoria District Dental Society, of which he was a past president. He also served on several committees at one time with the Illinois State Dental Society.
He was devoted to his family and enjoyed his grandkids immensely. He traveled extensively and had a great interest in photography, genealogy and astronomy. He also was an avid bicycler. He was a member of MENSA, the Mayflower Society and Sons of the American Revolution. He was a former member of the Pekin Chapter of the AMBUCS.
Dr. Danner was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin. In earlier years, he enjoyed being a member of the Methodist Adult Discussion (M.A.D.) Sunday school class.
His memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Eric N. Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Social distancing and guidelines regarding masks will apply. Inurnment will follow the memorial service in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin, with military rites accorded by the United States Army and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 601 North 4th, Pekin, IL 61554; or Monmouth College, 700 East Broadway, Monmouth, IL 61462.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
JUL
24
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
