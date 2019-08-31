|
|
David L. Hasty
MINIER - David L. Hasty, 58, of Minier, IL, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home.
David was born on September 8, 1960, in Hopedale to Glenn H. and Elizabeth "Betty" Jenkins Hasty. David was married to Annette Smith. She survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Shannon Hasty, Crystal Hasty and Kathryn Hasty, all of Hopedale; seven grandchildren, Makenzie, Jeffrey, Ethan, Isaiah, Conner, Jacob and Bristol; one great-grandson on the way; and one sister, Terry (Rob) Neeley of Mackinaw.
David was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Harold.
David was self-employed as an auto mechanic in the Minier area.
Services will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Haensel Funeral Home in Minier. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Minier Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL, 61637.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019