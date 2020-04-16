|
David L. Roger
PEORIA - David L. Roger, age 64, of Peoria passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born Oct. 3, 1955 in Peoria to Robert and Dorothy (McClaskey) Roger. They preceded him in death.
Dave married Debby Ginther in 1973. He later married Cathy Little on Sep. 21, 1996 in Peoria. She survives along with his three children: David Michael (Aneela) Roger of Queens, NY, Paul (Gabby) Roger of Rock Island, IL, Jennifer (Josh) Porras of Chillicothe, one step-daughter, Amanda (with whom he raised as his own), seven grandchildren, one brother, Dan Roger of Lafayette, IN, one sister, Becky (Phil) Antrim of Sandwich, IL, a niece and nephew, Aunt Maxine and Uncle Ray Howard, several cousins and his mother-in-law, Marilyn Little of Peoria.
Dave was a United States Army veteran serving 1977 – 1981 and reserve duty until 1992 serving as a Senior Instructor for Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense. He worked at Bemis Paper Mill/IVEX for many years. He began his long and successful career with the Peoria Police Department in 1990 and retired in 2013. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant in 2007. During his 23 years of service he worked as an Accident Reconstructionist, Field Training instructor, Technical Services and Certified Instructor for several critical response areas. For 19 years his favorite position was being a Hazardous Duty Technician and Commander of the Bomb Squad (EOD). It was a small unit with very specialized skills and the bond with his fellow members that meant so much to him.
Dave enjoyed traveling the world, classic rock music, playing his guitar, golfing and riding his motorcycles. He was a Beatles, Chicago Bears and St Louis Cardinals fan. He was an avid reader and a WWII aficionado.
Dave was blessed with so many friends throughout his life. His sense of humor and practical jokes brought laughter to so many and are still being talked about. Even in the most difficult times he found a way to make us laugh. He truly was one of a kind.
Special thanks for helping make him comfortable to his nurse Tina and CNA Candy during his stay at Unity Point Proctor and his Compassus nurse Lynnette.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made the American Legion Limestone Post 979 in Bartonville and The s Project.
You may view David's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020