David L. Stout
PEKIN - David L. Stout, 86, of Mahomet, formerly of Pekin passed away at 12 pm Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born on July 24, 1933 in Pekin to Leonard and Norma (Lowman) Stout. He married Mary A. Harris on August 31, 1957. She preceded him on January 22, 2020.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Bill, Tom, and Donnie.
Surviving are: one son, Steve Stout of Los Angeles, CA; one daughter, Jill Butcher of Mahomet, IL; two granddaughters, Sara and Anna Butcher.
Dave graduated from Pekin High School in 1951. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Keystone in 1993 after 35 years.
Dave enjoyed golfing and woodworking. He loved to travel to their vacation home in Minnesota and go fishing.
A graveside service for both Mary and Dave will be at 11:30 am Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society or the American Heart Association.
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.