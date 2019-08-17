Home

The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
David L. Walker


1933 - 2019
David L. Walker Obituary
David L. Walker
PEORIA - David Walker, 86, of Peoria, IL, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Fondulac Rehab and Health Care.
He was born on April 13, 1933, to Paul and Jesse Heller Walker in Peoria, IL. David married Nancy Roberts Wright on June 9, 1967, in East Peoria, IL.
Surviving David are his wife, Nancy; daughters, Sandra (Tim) Oliver of Peoria, IL, and Sharon (David) Romsey of Uniontown, OH; sisters, Janie Williams of Bartonville, IL, and Pauline Henschel of Gibert, AZ; and a brother, John (Judy) Walker of East Peoria, IL. Also surviving him are two grandchildren, David W. Romsey and Ashleigh (Chris) Apsega; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Walker.
David served in the Army from 1951 to 1953. He then worked at caterpillar for over 30 years and was involved with the Shriners and Masonic's Lodge, serving as a Monarch of the Abbas Grotto.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Wilton Mortuary. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Abbas Grotto, 1839 Highview Road, East Peoria, IL 61611.
To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
