David L. Walker
PEORIA - David Walker, 86, of Peoria, IL, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Fondulac Rehab and Health Care.
He was born on April 13, 1933, to Paul and Jesse Heller Walker in Peoria, IL. David married Nancy Roberts Wright on June 9, 1967, in East Peoria, IL.
Surviving David are his wife, Nancy; daughters, Sandra (Tim) Oliver of Peoria, IL, and Sharon (David) Romsey of Uniontown, OH; sisters, Janie Williams of Bartonville, IL, and Pauline Henschel of Gibert, AZ; and a brother, John (Judy) Walker of East Peoria, IL. Also surviving him are two grandchildren, David W. Romsey and Ashleigh (Chris) Apsega; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Walker.
David served in the Army from 1951 to 1953. He then worked at caterpillar for over 30 years and was involved with the Shriners and Masonic's Lodge, serving as a Monarch of the Abbas Grotto.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Wilton Mortuary. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Abbas Grotto, 1839 Highview Road, East Peoria, IL 61611.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019