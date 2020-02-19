|
|
David Lakin III
WASHINGTON - David E. Lakin III, 49, formerly of Washington, died at 6:02 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, due to complications brought on by a stroke.
David was born on October 15, 1970, in Lubbock, TX, and grew up in Washington, IL. He was a proud union carpenter, as well as an organ donor. He graduated from Spalding Institute in 1988. He loved to play baseball and softball, playing for NTRA in Sunnyland, IL, and on the 1985 winning national championship team with Rudd's Team and Trophy. He was an avid Notre Dame Football supporter and, following in his grandpa's footsteps, was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan. David loved going to concerts and bowling with his sisters-in-laws, Crown Green Apple shots be damned.
David is survived by his wife, Tracey (Bloomfield) Lakin; mother, Sharon (Rudd) Gruber (Terry); son, Bailey Lakin; daughter, Kya Lakin; step-children, Chloe and Cain; siblings, Linda Vetter, Daniel Lakin, Marie Lakin, Tiffany (Eagan) Judd and Brittney Eagan; uncle, Terry Rudd; many cousins; nephews, Isaac, Jaxson and E.J.; and niece, Evelyn. Also surviving are in-laws, Harvey and Sherry Bloomfield; and sisters-in-law, Renee Bloomfield and Brooke (Bloomfield) Stender.
He was preceded in death by his father, David E. Lakin II; grandparents; great-grandparents; four uncles; and a beautiful second cousin.
Local visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will then be hosting a celebration of life gathering, with details to come.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of David Lakin III may be made to the Akron Children's Hospital, 214 W. Bowery St., Akron, OH 44308.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020