|
|
David Lee Attig
WASHINGTON - David L. Attig, 69, of Washington passed away at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born on January 7, 1951, in Peoria to Vernon and Dorothy Glabe Attig. He married Sheila Feeney and they enjoyed over 20 loving years together.
Surviving are his wife, Sheila of Washington; children, Jessica (Christopher) Reid of Denver, CO, Cassady (Glenn) Hanson of Texas, Joshua Attig (Waheeda Ibrahim) of Singapore and Raymond Barnes of Washington; 12 grandchildren; his sisters, Diane Price and Karen Roy; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Doris Krus.
Dave was a lifelong resident of Washington, graduating from Washington Community High School, where he was a standout football player. He retired from Caterpillar in 2016 and enjoyed working for Washington Township for Union and Zion cemeteries in his retirement. Dave was a sports fan, following the Bears, Bradley Braves and the Fighting Illini. He loved to travel and spend time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Private inurnment will be at Union Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Illinois CancerCare.
Dave's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020