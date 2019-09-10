|
David Lee Hale
WASHINGTON - David Lee Hale, 86, of Washington died peacefully at home at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at his home.
He was born on February 16, 1933, in Alto Pass, IL. He married Clara Elam on May 21, 1952.
David is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years; six children, David (Paula) Hale of East Peoria, Donna (Dave) Tadlock of Washington, Rebecca (Ken Daugherty) Hickam of Cadet, Missouri, Pamela (Rick) Robertson of Washington, Calvin (Stacey) Hale of Pekin and Terry (Michelle) Hale of Mackinaw; fifteen grandchildren, thirty-three great-grandchildren; fourteen great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents, four sisters and one brother.
David worked at Caterpillar, Inc. as a Heat Treat Operator until his retirement in 1992.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. David received an honorable discharge.
David was a member and Deacon of Creve Coeur Southern Baptist Church.
David touched the lives of many and loved everyone he met.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Remmert Funeral Home. Pastor Eric Dupree will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Spring Bay Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to TAPS.
To view David's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019