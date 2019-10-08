|
David Lewis
PEORIA - David A. Lewis, 85, formerly of Peoria, Delavan and Morton, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
David was born on December 14, 1933, in Peoria, Ill., to David C. and Ruth E. (Fuller) Lewis. He married June Griffin on January 23, 1955, in West Peoria. She preceded him in death on July 22, 2019.
He was also preceded in death by one son, David E. Lewis; and one grandchild, Caitlyn Lewis.
Surviving are his children, Karen (Dave) Franklin of Chardon, Ohio, Barbara (Mike) Getz of Morton and Jim (Julie) Lewis of St. Louis, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jerry (Sandy) Lewis and Bruce (Dawn) Lewis.
Dave was a 1951 graduate of Peoria Central High School and a 1955 graduate of Wabash College. Following his time at Wabash, he earned an M.S. in mathematics from Purdue University. After graduating from Purdue, Dave returned to Peoria and began a long career at Caterpillar, first as a research engineer, followed by various positions in management, including ten years as Vice President of the Parts and Service Division. As a younger man, he also taught calculus classes at Bradley University as an adjunct professor of mathematics, work that he enjoyed a great deal.
Dave enjoyed the travel required for his job, which took him to Caterpillar dealerships all over the globe. Upon retirement, Dave and June continued to travel; he particularly enjoyed the mountains of the American west, and his children have many happy memories of camping and fishing in the mountains of Idaho and Arizona.
But most of all, Dave loved people. Those who knew him, remember his wit and sense of humor, his fun-loving, optimistic nature, as well as his strong work ethic.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, followed immediately by the funeral service at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, followed by a reception at the funeral home, open to all friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wabash College, C/O Advancement Office, 301 W. Wabash Ave., Crawfordsville, IN 47933.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019