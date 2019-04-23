|
David Lindsey
ASTORIA - David John Lindsey, 62, of Astoria, IL, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at his residence.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, on the family lot in the Sheldon's Grove Cemetery, with the Rev. Robert Greene officiating.
Memorials may be given to the Sheldon's Grove United Methodist Church.
Private condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019