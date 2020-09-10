1/
David M. Lovell
1955 - 2020
PEORIA- David M. Lovell, 65, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home in Peoria.
He was born August 21, 1955 in Peoria, Illinois to Harry and Nadra (Farrah) Lovell. They preceded him in death. One brother, Larry Lovell also preceded him in death.
Surviving are his three sons, Jason, Zachary, and Patrick Lovell, three brothers, Brian (Dana), Danny (Noralynn), and Jon (Deborah) Lovell, and several grandchildren.
David was the owner and operator of Lovell's Service Center in West Peoria for over 30 years.
A celebration of Life will be held at the Owl's Nest in West Peoria at a later date. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to PAWS. Online condolences can be submitted at www.schmidthaller.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
3096997208
