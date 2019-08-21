|
David M. Peters
PEORIA - David M. Peters, age 71, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his residence.
David was born on January 25, 1948, in Peoria, a son of George T. and Mary (Vegich) Peters.
David graduated from Spalding Institute. He was drafted in 1969, and proudly served in the U.S. Army at Fort Irwin until 1971 during the Vietnam War. He worked for Jim Maloof Realty from 1972-1975. He started Dave Peters Realty in 1975-1992, and then changed the name to Main Street Realty, retiring in 2016.
David was the Head of the Peoria County Board of Review for 20 years, retiring in 2007. He was a past president of AMBUCS and West Main Street Association, President of the Itoo Club, and a chairman of the Democratic Committee in Peoria for many years. He was a chairman of the Board of Realtors, chairman of the National Association of Realtors, and the International Association of Assessing Officers. David was a member of Cursillo, Third Degree Spalding Council #427, St. Philomena Men's Club, and served on many St. Jude committees.
David is survived by one sister, Jo Ann (Kevin) Bandle of Peoria; one brother, William (Mary) Peters of Kickapoo; five nephews; and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Daniel.
A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Fr. David Richardson will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Philomena Grade School or the Itoo Club.
