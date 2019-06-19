Home

David Mammano Obituary
David Mammano
OTTAWA - David J. Mammano, 39, of Ottawa passed away on Saturday morning, June 15, 2019, at his home.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, with the Rev. Michael Driscoll, pastor of St. Mary's Church in Utica, and the Rev. Gary Caster, of the Ottawa Catholic Parishes, officiating. Burial will follow at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
David was born on June 3, 1980, in Ottawa to Dr. Don and Pam (Otten) Mammano. He served in U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church. He loved spending time with family.
He is survived by his parents; 2 brothers, Lt. Col. Donald (Marisa) Mammano of Las Vegas, NV, and Daniel (Jessica) Mammano, of Canyon City, CA; 2 nieces, Caroline and Sierra; a nephew, Kellen; his maternal grandmother, Dolores Otten of Washington, IL; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and his maternal grandfather.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friendship Village or Trinity Healthcare in Mendota.
Pallbearers will be his brothers, Donald and Daniel Mammano; uncles, Jerry and David Otten; and cousins, Eric Van Tine and Keith Kurtz.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory, 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350, 815-434-4433.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 19 to June 21, 2019
