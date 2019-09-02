|
David McLaughlin Lynch
DUNLAP - David McLaughlin Lynch, 71, of Dunlap died on Friday, August 27, 2019.
David was born on October 31, 1947, in Dunlap, IL, to William and Patricia Lynch. A graduate of Richwoods High School, David went on to graduate from Monmouth College. David was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War. David then obtained his Juris Doctorate at the University of Illinois. He began his own law firm, Lynch & Bloom, and was a practicing attorney for over 40 years.
David married Suzanne Marie Fogerty on July 31, 1981. David and Suzanne were proud parents of two children and three grandchildren.
David is survived by his two daughters, Meredith (Nathaniel) Bishop of Chillicothe, IL, and Alison (Adam) Love of Ann Arbor, MI; and his three grandchildren, David, Ava and Eloise. In addition, David is survived by Patrick (Nancy) Fogerty of Parker, CO, Timothy (Stacy) Fogerty of St. Louis, MO, Michele (Kevin) McGinn of Orlando, FL, Maureen Fogerty of Peoria, IL, Michael Kircher of Irmo, SC, Cecilia (Matt) Kelly of Orlando, FL, and Leah (Mark) Day of Peoria IL.
David was preceded in death by his his parents and his wife, Suzanne. He was also preceded in death by Thomas Fogerty, Elizabeth (Betty) Fogerty, Matthew Fogerty and Eileen Kircher (Fogerty); and his brother, William Lynch.
David was an avid Cubs fan and spread this love to his children and grandchildren. David was active in the Republican Party for many years. He was nominated Best Divorce Attorney in Peoria several times by his peers. He also served as the President of the Peoria County Bar Association.
A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Additional visitation will be one hour before the Mass at the church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Wright and Salmon Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mark Linder Walk for the Mind and Ronald McDonald House.
Tributes and condolences may be submitted at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019