1/1
David Michael Holmes
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Michael Holmes
PEORIA - David Michael "Mike" Holmes of Peoria passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the age of 64.
He was born in Effingham, IL, on December 17, 1955, to the late Billie Sue Harris Holmes and George Holmes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Chuck Holmes; and a sister, Jan Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Holmes; daughters, Hilary Holmes and Hailey Holmes; and brother, Doug Holmes.
Mike was retired from Landmark Recreation Center as an Assistant Manager. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting. He was known for his famous cheeseburgers served at frequent barbecues.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
3096997208
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved