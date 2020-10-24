David Michael Holmes

PEORIA - David Michael "Mike" Holmes of Peoria passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the age of 64.

He was born in Effingham, IL, on December 17, 1955, to the late Billie Sue Harris Holmes and George Holmes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Chuck Holmes; and a sister, Jan Thompson.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Holmes; daughters, Hilary Holmes and Hailey Holmes; and brother, Doug Holmes.

Mike was retired from Landmark Recreation Center as an Assistant Manager. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting. He was known for his famous cheeseburgers served at frequent barbecues.

Cremation has been accorded. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.



