Dr. David Michael Johnson
PEORIA — Dr. David Michael Johnson, age 82, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 1, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Wilford and Olive (Nelson) Johnson. He married Marie H. Karpisek on December 7, 1963, at First Lutheran Church in Omaha, Nebraska. Surviving are his wife; two daughters, Dr. Krista (Dr. Brian Gehlbach) Johnson of Coralville, IA and Karla (John) Giuffre of Freeport, IL; six grandchildren Caroline, Julia, Claire, and Will Giuffre, Emma and Jacob Gehlbach; and his beloved dog Sophie. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael and infant daughter Kelly.
Dave grew up in Peoria and graduated from Woodruff High School and Western Illinois University with a degree in biology. Dave wanted people to know the best thing that happened to him was being drafted into the army immediately after graduation and being stationed in Omaha, Nebraska where he met the love of his life, Marie. This is also where he first became interested in medicine as he assisted doctors giving physicals to inductees.
After his time in the service, he attended graduate school in Omaha where he did research at the Eppley Cancer Center studying lymphocytes. He then attended medical school at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, graduating in 1970. After finishing his internship at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, he came back to his hometown where he completed his residency in Internal Medicine at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
After residency, he and his good friend Dr. James Bauer joined Dr. George Best's practice. After a few years he and four others formed their own practice, the Internal Medicine Group of Peoria, where he worked for 37 years as a board-certified internist. He was then employed by OSF St. Francis for an additional three years before retiring in 2013. Even after retirement he enjoyed working for OSF St. Francis when needed and performing wellness physicals at Caterpillar. Throughout his career he held an academic appointment at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria, where he enjoyed teaching medical students and residents. He was on the hospital staff at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center, and Proctor Hospital. He was a member of the American Medical Association, Illinois State Medical Society, and Peoria Medical Society, serving as president in 1999 and again in 2001.
Dave loved being a physician and always said he would do it again in a heartbeat. He was truly interested in people and valued his relationships with his patients and colleagues. He cherished time with his family and friends and loved telling stories to anyone willing to listen. He had a great sense of humor and a knack for making everyone he came into contact with feel comfortable and respected.
Dave had a life-long love of science and books (as evident by the piles of medical journals and books in his office). He was a frequent visitor of Barnes and Noble and the library. He thoroughly enjoyed the wildlife in his backyard. Some of his favorite places to be were biking with his two buddies and Friday lunches with a group of retired healthcare professionals. For 37 years he went fishing with his family and Marie's sister's family, first in Wisconsin and then Minnesota. The family grew to a group of 26 in the summer of 2019. Dave never caught the biggest fish, but he definitely had the most equipment.
His family is thankful for all of the physicians who have cared for him over the years, and is grateful for the care and compassion given to him and his family on the 3200 Medical Intermediate Unit at OSF St. Francis during his final visit to the hospital.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home, 2408 W. Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Additional visitation will be 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. prior to the services.
Burial will be in the Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lutheran Hillside Village Benevolence Fund, Peoria Animal Welfare Shelter, or the .
You may view Dave's obituary at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019