David N. Faughn


1953 - 2020
David N. Faughn Obituary
David N. Faughn
MACKINAW - David N. Faughn, 66, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home.
David was born on July 14, 1953, in Peoria to Eugene and Imogene Gray Faughn.
David was preceded in death by his father; his stepfather, Ray Hamock; and sister, Dianna.
David is survived by his mother, Imogene "Polly" Hamock of Hopedale; one sister, Carolyn (Richard) Raeuber of Mackinaw; one brother, Dale (Lori) Faughn of Mackinaw; and many nieces and nephews.
David graduated from Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School in 1971 and worked early on for Myers Propane in Mackinaw. He then went to Morton Metalcraft, where he retired a few years ago.
A private graveside service will be held at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
