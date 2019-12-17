|
|
David P. "Shorty" Wenzel
PEORIA - David P. "Shorty" Wenzel, 87, of Peoria, passed away Friday December 13, 2019 in Peoria. He went peacefully surrounded by his family that he loved dearly.
He was born November 3, 1932 in Peoria to Herman and Marie (Markoski) Wenzel.
He married Joyce A. Behm on August 16, 1954 in Cambridge. He is survived by two sons, Joe (Kim) Wenzel and Bill (Lisa) Wenzel of Bartonville, one daughter Patti Wenzel of Bartonville, seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, one great-great- granddaughter, one sister, Joan Underwood of St. George, Utah and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, David L. Wenzel and an infant, one brother John (Jack) Wenzel.
He attended Manual High School where he competed in wrestling. He then joined the US Navy and served on the USS Polaris and the USS Warwick. During his four years of service, he crossed the Pacific Ocean fourteen times, retiring as a MM 3/C.
In 1957 he hired on to the Peoria Fire Department, where he first served as a hose man. Then in 1965 he was promoted to Captain, sitting in that seat for over 25 years before retiring in 1991. After that he became an avid golfer, attending the US/Canadian Firefighters Golf Tournament held in Detroit, Michigan, where he took first place for 65 and over. He enjoyed the challenge and golfed on 337 different courses. He also enjoyed fishing and vacationing with his wife of 61 years.
Shorty was a proud veteran, who not only served his country, but his city as well. He was blessed to have had two families and to be able to call the fire department his second family. He was fortunate to attend the Peoria Honor Flight in 2016 with a fellow firefighter, Ryan Calhoun. And YES the Cubs did win the World Series in his lifetime. He will be remembered as a caring "generous father and grandfather" and will be missed and loved by all and will stay in our hearts forever.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the city of Peoria Retirees Association, and St. Ann Catholic Church.
Shorty's funeral mass will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Peoria. Rev. Fr. Donald Roszkowski will be officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services at the church.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Peoria Firefighters Local #50 will be handling honors at the graveside. Memorials may be made out to the Vernon
"Butch" Gudat Scholarship Foundation or St. Ann's Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to Shorty's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019