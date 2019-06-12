|
|
David Perry
PEORIA - David Kent Perry, the son of the late Charles and Emma (Bud) Perry, was born on Sunday, April 11, 1943, in Peoria, Illinois, and departed this life on Monday, June 10, 2019, in Campbellsville, KY, at his home. He was 76 years of age.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served from 1961-1965 in Vietnam. He retired from Caterpillar after more than 30 years and was a former bar owner. He was a member of the Lions Club, The , The Lakota Tribe and the ASPCS and was a huge supporter of the Easter Seals. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and staying busy doing odd jobs for people and could find him most of the time mowing the golf course, mowing lawns and hauling corn or gravel.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Perry.
He leaves to mourn his passing, two daughters and sons-in-law, Dr. Cassandra and William Stephens of Campbellsville and Joanna and Bryan Morong of Frankfort; three grandchildren, Tyler Stephens, Emily LaGrone and Amelia Garavaglia; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service for David Kent Perry will be Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Swan Lake Memory Gardens, 4601 West War Memorial Drive, Peoria, Illinois, with burial to follow. There will be no public visitation prior to the service.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville, KY, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019