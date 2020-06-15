David R. Carlson
EAST PEORIA - David R. Carlson, age 57, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home in East Peoria.
He was born to Floyd LeRoy and Gerry Rae (Yeast) Carlson on July 17, 1962 at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.
David is survived by his children, Cameron D. Carlson of Morton and Kaitlyn R. Carlson of East Peoria; parents, Floyd and Gerry Carlson of Metamora; sister, Sherry (Paul) McAllister of River Forest; and brother, Don (Jerri) Carlson of Peoria.
David served in the United States Army and the United States Air Force during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He worked for East Peoria Community High School as a custodian for several years and worked for Walmart for more than ten years, retiring in 2020. He was a man of God and attended many churches in the Tri-County area. He loved architecture and designing tiny homes.
A memorial service will be held at 1PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria. Visitation will be held one hour before, beginning at 12:00 PM.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Hines VA Fisher House.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.