David S. Gould Sr.
CANTON - David S. Gould Sr., age 93, of Avondale, AZ, formerly of Canton, IL, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Arizona.
He was born on August 28, 1926, in Decatur, the son of Farve and Helen Gould.
David is survived by his son, David S. II (Sondra) Gould; grandchildren, Thomas (Ellyse) Gould, who are expecting twins in December, and Sean (Kimberly) Gould and their children, Adam, Kolton and Erin Gould; daughter, Frances L. (Rocky) Goins; grandchildren, Robert (Melissa) Goins, their son, Braden, and expecting one in October, Emily Goins; and other relatives and friends.
He was an elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Canton, IL.
David States Gould graduated from Western Military Academy in 1944 and was accepted to the Naval academy in Annapolis, but vision issue disqualified his final acceptance. Soon after, he drafted into the army in 1945 as a medic. While serving this tour, he was assigned on a ship set to invade Japan. With the war quickly coming to an end by the dropping of the atomic bomb, David's ship was turned around and several months later, he was sent to Germany to help aid the country in reconstruction after World War II. ?After serving in Germany, David returned to the U.S. to seek a PhD in metallurgical engineering from the University of Missouri. To conclude his studies, Dave was recruited for position in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Due to the aftermath of WWII, Dave and many other scientists worked in nuclear research, cleanup and stabilization of uranium 235. Dave felt like it was his opportunity to give back to the world on account of his life being grievously spared by the loss of thousands of others in atomic warfare. ?Thereafter, completing his education and work at Los Alamos, Dave took a position as chief metallurgist for Caterpillar. While working for Caterpillar, he had the opportunity to complete a Master's in industrial management from MIT in Boston. Coincidentally, Dave continued his work at Caterpillar, and finally retired in 1991 as the executive vice president. He had spent a successful 35 years with the company.?
Outside of his career, Dave was known as husband, father, "grandads" and "great-granddads." He had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was excited by the arrival of three more great-grandchildren later this year. He anticipated every family visit or photo, loved telling his stories and was always sharing his wisdom and knowledge.
Family memorial services will be held in Chicago on Friday, September 27, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Century School Math Department. Envelopes will be available at the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home. ?
To leave online condolence for the family, visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019