|
|
David S. Smith
PEORIA - David S. Smith "Smitty Gud," 33, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 4:52 p.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was born on May 6, 1986, in Peoria to Verniec (Kendrick) Fluker Sr. and Roosevelt (Mia) Jones Sr. and they survive.
David enjoyed playing basketball, football and video games; listening to R&B and Hip-Hop music; Computer Graphics; and spending time with family and friends, especially his daughter, and attending all her dance competitions and basketball games.
In addition to his loving parents, he leaves to cherish one daughter, DaiViyonn Smith; five brothers, Kendrick Fluker Jr., D'Kaufani Fluker, Jordan Tennon, D'Shon Bovan and Roosevelt Jones Jr., all of Peoria; seven sisters, Keondra Fluker, LaToria, Roxie, Evon and LaShay Tennon and RoShaunta and Quaryia Jones, all of Peoria; maternal grandmother, Margret Hendricks and Mary Fluker; grandfather, Jeff Hudgins; and a host of family and friends whom will truly miss him.
One brother, Brandon Tennon; maternal grandfather, John Smith; paternal grandparents, Willie and Alberta Jones; and paternal grandmother, Maggie Hudgins, preceded him in death.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Word of Faith Christian Center at 11 a.m., with visitation commencing two hours prior at 9 a.m. Bishop Leroy Davis will officiate. David will be laid to rest in the Springdale Cemetery.
Online condolences and acknowledgements can be posted at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019