David Shaw
ASTORIA - David C. Shaw, age 78, of Marion, IL, formerly of Astoria, IL, passed away peacefully at 5:21 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Herrin Hospital of Herrin, IL.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.
The funeral service will be private.
Interment will be in Astoria Cemetery of Astoria, IL.
For those who prefer memorial contributions may be made to either/or Aldersgate United Methodist Church Memorial Fund and/or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court St., Marion, IL 62959.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020