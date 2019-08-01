|
|
David Slavens
MORTON - David P. Slavens, 83, of Morton, IL, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Washington Christian Village in Washington, IL.
He was born on July 21, 1936, in Peoria, Illinois, to Thomas and Doretha Slavens.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Peggy Slavens; daughter, Cherie (Chuck) McWherter of Lockport, IL: sons, David Michael Slavens of Sycamore, IL, and Patrick (Catlyn) Slavens of Pekin, IL; step-son, Daniel Kasabian of Ashland, VA; and step-daughter ,Sarah (James) Larson of Alma, MI. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Amanda, Greg, Shannon, Beth, Brooke, Joshua, Brady, Thomas, Jacklyn, Ashlyn, Gabriel and Dominick; and 1 great-grandchild, Ada.
A celebration of life will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 8607 North State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019