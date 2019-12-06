|
David Stephen Bash
PEORIA -David Stephen Bash, age 46, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in San Francisco, California. He was born to Dr. Stephen and Patti Bash on February 16, 1973 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
David is survived by his husband, Derrek Peel-Bash of Oakland, California; his parents, Dr. Stephen and Patti Bash of Peoria; sisters Deb Bash (Children -Kyler and David Bash) of Peoria, IL and Dr. Suzie Bash ( Dr. Peter-Brian Andersson, Children-Atticus, Hayden, and Sky Andersson) of Woodland Hills, CA; and brother, Jeff Bash (Erica, Children-Madeline, Gabriella, Charlotte and Jackson) of Edwardsville, IL. David loved and was extremely close with his entire family. He was an amazing son, husband, brother, and uncle.
David graduated from Richwoods High School in 1992 and from Webster University in Vienna, Austria in 1997 where he studied International Marketing. He was the Senior Director of Oportun in San Francisco, California. He previously was the Director of Personalization at Walmart Labs and the former CEO of Wine Quest. David also co-invented several patents regarding consumer finances.
David truly loved life and embraced each moment. He had an authentic compassion for others and his kindness, laugh, and positive attitude drew everyone to him. He had a wild and beautiful spirit and was full of love for his family and friends. He thought deeply and lived largely. He never turned down the opportunity for an adventure. He traveled the world, jumped out of airplanes, walked over hot coals, built schools for the impoverished in South Africa, rode his bike from San Francisco to LA for charity twice, sailed around parts of the world, camped out regularly under the stars, night scuba dived and climbed mountains, including reaching the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro.
He had an unparalleled optimism about life and people. He had a way of skipping over people's flaws and seeing only the beauty in them. He looked people straight in the eye, listened actively, spoke honestly and hugged sincerely. He brought joy and meaning to those that knew him.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held in Oakland, California and in Peoria, Illinois at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the because David firmly believed that we should follow our passions. He would have wanted us to show kindness and compassion to all and to live life to the fullest.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019