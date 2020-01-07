|
|
David Stephen Bash-Peel
PEORIA - David Stephen Bash-Peel, son of Dr. Stephen and Patti Bash of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
A visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry, Peoria, IL 61603, from 2 to 4 p.m. on January 11, 2020. Following at 4 p.m., a "Celebration of Life" service will be officiated by the Rev. Dr. Tim Ozment.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the , because David firmly believed that we should follow our passions. He would have wanted us to show kindness and compassion to all and to live life to the fullest.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020