David Tucker
PEORIA - David S. Tucker, 60, passed away at Gateway at River City on Monday, October 19, 2020, after a very courageous battle with throat cancer.
He was born on August 1, 1960, in Peoria, IL to Keith Tucker Sr. and Rita Tucker.
Surviving are his father, Keith Tucker Sr, two sisters, Lynn Tucker Myers (Jim Batterham),and Crystal Tucker Dozard, one neice, Amber Myers Motteler (Ryan), two nephews, Keith Tucker III of Florida, and Jacob Myers (Jordan) of Brimfield, two great nephews, Dean Motteler and Jameson Myers, two great nieces, Kaitlynn and Bella Motteler, along with several cousins and close friends.
He was an avid Cardinals fan and NASCAR fan of Dale Earnhart Jr. He loved listening to music, cooking out and partying with friends and family.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, Rita Tucker, brother, Keith Tucker Jr, both sides of grandparents and several aunts and uncles, and his best friend, Craig Turner.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation. A private family burial and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at later dates.
Memorials made be made to Cremation Assistance, 2825 Parkway Ct, Galesburg, IL, Affordable Cremation, or family.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Gateway At River City, Harbor Lights and Transitions Hospice for their support and care given to our family.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
