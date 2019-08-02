|
|
David Underwood
EURKA - David J. Underwood, 69, of Eureka, passed away at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Sharon Elms in Peoria.
He was born on May 15, 1950 in Galesburg, IL a son of Leroy Jene and Emily (Elliott) Underwood. He married Phylis Hon on June 17, 1972 in Cordova, MD.
He is survived by his wife, Phylis of Eureka; three children, Andrew (Nicole) Underwood of Goodfield; Sarah (Shane) Phillips of Bloomington; Alex (Dion) Underwood of Tucson, AZ; four grandchildren, Kathrin, Allison, Addison & Luke; two brothers, Jon (Shawn) Underwood; Dana (Jackie) Underwood both of Galesburg; mother-in-law, Margaret Hon of Eureka; brother-in-law, Michael (Charlene) Hon of Bellevue, NE; aunt, Diane Eiermann of Eureka; uncle, Lyle (Gayle) Elliott of Niles and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dave worked for Quality Metal Products in Peoria for 36 years, as a machinist and later as a Quality Manager, retiring on July 1, 2013.
Dave served in the US Army from 1969 to 1972.
Dave loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed fly fishing and the yearly trips to Siren, Wisconsin with close friends and he loved to travel. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank OSF Hospice, Sharon Elms and the Lutheran Hillside Village Memory Care Unit for taking care of David.
Cremation will be accorded and graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield where full military rites will be accorded at the grave. Pastor Doug Hicks will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019