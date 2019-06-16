Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Resources
More Obituaries for David Helgen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David V. Helgen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David V. Helgen Obituary
David V. Helgen
EAST PEORIA - David V. Helgen, 77, of East Peoria passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, in East Peoria.
David was born to Virgil and Thelma (Chestek) Helgen in Decatur, Ill.
He is survived by two sisters, Sandra (Jolyon) Webb and Linda (Don) Woolsey, both of Morton; and many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by two sisters.
He was much loved by everyone who knew him. David was a very strong Christian and a street preacher.
He has gone to be with his Savior and many others will join him there because of his ministry.
No services will be held. Burial of cremains will be in Buckeye Cemetery in Morton at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 16 to June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now