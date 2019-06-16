|
|
David V. Helgen
EAST PEORIA - David V. Helgen, 77, of East Peoria passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, in East Peoria.
David was born to Virgil and Thelma (Chestek) Helgen in Decatur, Ill.
He is survived by two sisters, Sandra (Jolyon) Webb and Linda (Don) Woolsey, both of Morton; and many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by two sisters.
He was much loved by everyone who knew him. David was a very strong Christian and a street preacher.
He has gone to be with his Savior and many others will join him there because of his ministry.
No services will be held. Burial of cremains will be in Buckeye Cemetery in Morton at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 16 to June 18, 2019