DUNLAP- David W. Knauss, 74, of Dunlap, died at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his residence.
Born April 27, 1946 in Lakeland, Fl to Alvin and Dolores Knauss, he married the love of his life Darilynn (Caskey) on April 14, 1979 in Bartonville.
Surviving are his wife Darilynn, son Brandon, granddaughters Addison and Lydia, and brother Thomas A. Knauss.
After serving as an instructor in the U.S. Air Force in the frozen snow of Grand Forks, ND and the sweltering sun of San Antonio, TX, he came to Peoria to work for the U.S. Postal Service. He then joined the Peoria Police Department, serving from October 8, 1973 to February 16, 2005. During his 31- year career he served in the vice and narcotics, detective, traffic, patrol and community service units. Known for telling bad jokes even when writing speeding tickets, his work with the DARE program produced some of his most cherished memories. He also served as instructor and advisor in the criminal justice department at ICC.
Dave graduated from Flandreau High School in Flandreau SD, Illinois Central College, and Western Illinois University, being one of the first three to graduate with the combined ICC-WIU degree.
Known for being the "Clark Griswold" of his neighborhood, Dave delighted in expanding his Christmas lighting display every year. In warmer weather, Dave could always be found with a "project" in hand, riding around on his tractor or planting bushes and flowers. For Dave, however, nothing was more important than being "papa" to the two granddaughters he loved so much.
Dave was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Pastor Ron Miller will officiate a private graveside service at Parkview Cemetery and Mausoleum. Davison-Fulton- Woolsey-Wilton is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Pets for Seniors, St. Jude, or Redeemer Lutheran Church.
