Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
David W. Sager
David W. Sager
PEORIA - David W. Sager, 76, of Peoria passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on June 25, 1943 in Peoria to William and Lillian Bewer Sager, he married Kathleen Eppel on October 14, 1967 in Peoria.
She survives along with four children, Liz Heyen of Ashland, MO, Mark (Teresa) Sager of Peoria, Matt (Jaci) Sager of San Diego, CA, and Susan (Rob) Culp of Peoria; and eleven grandsons, who he enjoyed more than anything, Kevin, Brandon, David, Will, Brady, Jack, Joe, Mitch, Charlie, Evan and Tyler.
David was preceded in death by his parents and son in law.
He graduated from Spalding Institute and served in the U.S. Army reserves.
Dave worked at G & D Transportation in Morton for twenty years in sales and marketing. Prior to that, Dave worked for the Illinois Central Gulf and Chicago, Missouri & Western Railroads for nineteen years in sales. He retired in 2009, but remained active in transportation and served as the president of The Transportation Club of Peoria in 2014-2015.
Dave was an active member of St. Philomena Parish Peoria for nearly fifty years, serving in the Men's Club and more recently as an usher.
Dave and Kathy were married for fifty two years. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.
He will be remembered for his laugh and sense of humor.
A private graveside service will be on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery, with Fr. David Richardson and Fr. Donald Henderson officiating.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Philomena Church.
Memorials may be made to St. Philomena Church or the Cancer Center of Illinois.
Wright & Salmon Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
