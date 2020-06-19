David Wallace

Dave was one of my most interesting characters, and I didnt meet him until later in both our lives. His diverse life was fun, varied, exciting and at times, probably a bit scary, but he smiled every day and remained upbeat in spite of any adversity. Anyone who knew him liked him and will miss him. I wish I could have one more Busch Light with him and give him the big tray of cookies from Costco. He loved his cookies. Rest peacefully, Dave. Well all be together again one of these days.

Scott Morford, Clayton, NC

Friend