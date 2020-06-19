Dave was one of my most interesting characters, and I didnt meet him until later in both our lives. His diverse life was fun, varied, exciting and at times, probably a bit scary, but he smiled every day and remained upbeat in spite of any adversity. Anyone who knew him liked him and will miss him. I wish I could have one more Busch Light with him and give him the big tray of cookies from Costco. He loved his cookies. Rest peacefully, Dave. Well all be together again one of these days.
Scott Morford, Clayton, NC
David Wallace
PEORIA - David Reece Wallace, 80, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 7:40 am on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on September 24, 1939, in Peoria, IL, to Russell and Ethel (Gray) Wallace. He married L. Joyce Hollingsworth on December 28, 1958. They had three children and spent 61 wonderful years together.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce of Peoria; children, David R. (Wanda) Wallace of Douglasville, GA, Debra R. (Robert) Adkins of Marquette Heights, IL, and Donald A. (Lisa) Wallace of Bloomington, IL; six grandsons, Calvin, David, and Daniel Wallace, Ryan and Tyler Adkins, and Brayden Wallace; and two great-grandchildren, Nicole and Brison Wallace.
Dave worked at Home Juice Company for 47 years before retiring. He then worked at R & M Motors before retiring again. Dave was a great entrepreneur, opening several of his own businesses, including Dave's Commuter Vehicles. He was also the owner of Dave's Used Cars, Wallace Wholesales, and owner of the first electric car business in Peoria in 1989.
He enjoyed racing stock cars at the Peoria Speedway in his younger years and tinkering with auto repair. Dave's greatest enjoyment was his family. He was known for his ability to laugh and bring a quick smile to everyone. He was a member of the Pentecostals of Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service will be held at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria with Rev. James Lashley and Pastor Jeff Lashley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Pentecostals of Peoria, 3510 West Malone Street, Peoria, IL 61605. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.