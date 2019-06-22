|
|
David Walters
CREVE COEUR ~ David Walters, 84, of Creve Coeur, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home.
Born June 8, 1935 in Pennsylvania to David Evan and Elizabeth (Price) Walters, he married Rosemary Suzanne Schorr in Creve Coeur. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, David Walters; one daughter, Beth Ann Walters; one grandson, George Robert Obourn, Jr.; three brothers, Brian, Les and Bobby Walters and one sister, Lorraine Williams.
Surviving are three daughters, Debrann (George) Obourn of Melbourne, Arkansas, Rosemary (Robert) Kalkman and Heather Walters, both of Creve Coeur; seven grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and one brother, Bob Cook of Pekin.
David worked for 35-plus years at Caterpillar, Inc. before his retirement and was a member of the UAW Local 974.
An artistic person, David enjoyed painting and drawing. He also enjoyed camping, working in his yard and gardening.
David was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in East Peoria.
A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin. A gathering celebrating David's life will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Creve Coeur VFW Post 4835, located at 628 South Main Street, Creve Coeur, Illinois 61610.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be given to , Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 22 to June 24, 2019