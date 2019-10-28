|
Dawn Ann White Horton
EAST PEORIA — Dawn Ann White Horton of East Peoria passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the age of 58.
She was preceded in death by parents Jackie and Verna White, and brother Joseph Williams.
She is survived by daughter Jessica Bailey (Lappin) and grandson Jenzin Bailey, brothers Robbin (Sophie) White and Sean (Natascha) Francis and sisters Tina Woods, Becky Baker and Vickie White.
A celebration of life is scheduled for spring 2020.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019