Dawn Black
1955 - 2020
Dawn Black
FARMINGTON - Dawn Edith Black, 64, of Farmington passed away at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home.
Born November 19, 1955, in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Garth and Beverly (Johnson) Wilcox, she married Jack Cruise. They later divorced. She then married James "Jim" Black on September 11, 1990, in Farmington. He survives.
Also surviving are one step-daughter, Lynette (James) Lindsey of Peoria; and four siblings, Penny (Jerry) Goins of Groveland, Hoopie Wilcox of Bryant, Tobie (Mary Jo) Wilcox of Canton and Willie Joe (Martha) Wilcox of Farmington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Kory Louise; one step-son, Timothy Black; and two brothers, Neal and Kevin Wilcox.
She was a longtime member of Women of the Moose Chapter 470 and American Legion Post 140, both in Farmington, and AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary #169 in North Pekin.
She had worked at Kitchen Cooked Potato Chip Company in Farmington for 35-plus years.
Dawn was an animal lover, who enjoyed gardening and baking cookies.
A gathering celebrating Dawn's life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at O'Brian's Parkside Café in Farmington.
Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor's choice.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
O’Brian’s Parkside Café
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
