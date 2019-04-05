Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Boswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Alan Boswell


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dean Alan Boswell Obituary
Dean Alan Boswell
WASHINGTON - Dean Allen Boswell, 70, passed away peacefully at home in Beverly Hills Florida, formerly of Washington, IL, with his wife by his side on the morning of April 3rd. Dean was born to George and Vada Boswell. He was raised in Metamora Illinois. He met his wife Vicki O'Brien of Greenview, IL in 1972, having a son Jeffrey Boswell. He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister Rose Loudermilk.
Dean graduated from Southern Illinois University, and went on to have a 40-year career at Caterpillar. After retiring him and his wife enjoyed kayaking and taking care of their beloved dogs. He liked playing pickle ball, shuffle board. He has always enjoyed household projects and being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife Vicki Boswell, son Jeffrey (Nikki) Boswell, brother Don (Sue) Boswell, sister Karen Krick, and several nieces and nephews.
It was Deans wishes to be cremated, that will take place in a private ceremony later this week in Beverly Hills Florida.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.