|
|
Dean Edward Miller
EAST PEORIA - Dean Edward Miller, 88, of San Marcos, CA, (formerly of E. Peoria, IL) passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Silvergate Memory Care in San Marcos, CA. He was born July 17, 1931, in Fontanelle, IA, to Leslie and Tillie (Krueger) Miller. He married Patricia Ann Watson on May 29, 1960. Patricia passed away in 2010 of cancer.
Dean is survived by his daughter Lynn (Miller) Krzewski of Carlsbad, CA, son Mark of Torrance, CA, and son Matt of Hermosa Beach, CA, and two grandchildren. He graduated from Fontanelle High School and then graduated from Iowa State University with a BS in Agricultural Engineering. Dean served 2 years in the US Army and was stationed at Ft. Sheridan, IL,; he was honorably discharged with decorations as a sharpshooter and marksman. He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company as a mechanical engineer in Peoria, Il, for 37 years.
Dean and Pat retired to Black Forest, CO, in 1995 and then to San Marcos, CA, in 2005. Dean loved to run, hike, ski, and fix things. A private family service will be held in August.
Condolences may be left to his family at
[email protected]
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020