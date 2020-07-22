Dean F. Heinz
PRINCEVILLE - Dean Francis Heinz, 89, of Princeville passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home.
Dean was born on December 18, 1930, in Princeville, the son of Harry and Helen (Hiermeier) Heinz.
He worked in the Auten Peony Fields, ran the projection camera at the Princeville Theater and worked at Stahl Hardware as a young man. He graduated from Princeville High School in 1948. He worked at W.R. Smith Hardware for ten years and then at Central Illinois Light Company as a lineman for thirty-three years, retiring in 1993.
Dean married Patricia Schaffer on March 2, 1957. Together they had six children. His children, David Heinz (Cindy Wood), Daniel (Janet) Heinz and Mark (Cindi) Heinz, all survive of Princeville. His children, Cathy Ann Heinz, Carol Heinz and Mickel Heinz, preceded him in death.
Also surviving are four grandchildren, Arin Heinz, Blake Heinz, Brianna (Prestin) Van Mieghem and Jessica Stephens; one great-grandson, Gage Stephens; three step-grandchildren, Justin (Brenna) Bippert,and Ryan and Adam Snodgrass; one step-great-grandson, Drew Bippert; and one sister, Mary Ann Streitmatter of Rockford. Also preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Eileen Christian; one brother, Ralph Heinz; brothers-in-law, Robert Christian and Gene Streitmatter; and one daughter-in-law, Colleen Heinz.
Dean married Veronica "Petie" Fulton on June 9, 1989. She survives. With Petie, he shares eight step-children, 22 step-grandchildren, 22 step-great-grandchildren, one deceased step-daughter and one deceased great-grandson, all who loved him and treated him as family.
Dean served in the United States Air National Guard for six years, was a member of the Princeville school board and was an avid fan of Princeville sports and the Chicago Cubs. He was an honorary member of Boys Town after a visit there many years ago.
A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, where he was a life-time member. Msgr. James Kruse will officiate. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Visitors are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering. A private burial will be in St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Cemetery in Princeville.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Condolences may be left for Dean's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com
