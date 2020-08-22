Dean Gauwitz
FARMINGTON - Dean Raymond Gauwitz, 65, of Farmington passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice in Peoria, surrounded by family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on February 4, 1955, in Peoria, the son of George and Katherine Louise (Hopple) Gauwitz.
Dean worked for Johnson Hydraulic for 15 years as a welder.
He is survived by his siblings, Rita Gauwitz of Pekin, Vicky (Phil) Scovill of Peoria, Amy (Joe) Lawrence of Peoria Heights, Nick Gauwitz of East Peoria, Sharon Spencer of Peoria and Doug Gauwitz of Farmington; and several nieces and nephews.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens.
Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or Epilepsy Foundation.