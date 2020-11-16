1/1
Dean H. "Red" Schoof
Dean H. "Red" Schoof
MINONK - Dean H. "Red" Schoof, 85, of Minonk passed away at 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, November 15, 2020, at Flanagan Rehabilitation Center in Flanagan, IL.
Dean was born on May 24, 1935, in Spring Valley, IL, a son of Fred and LaVerne Gumble Schoof. He married Lucille Miller on January 22, 1971, in Ottawa, IL. She died on March 21, 2005.
Dean is survived by his brothers, Ronald (Susan) Schoof of Lacon and Kenneth (Cindy) Schoof of Princeton; and 6 children, Lawrence (Elsie) Bromley of Hot Springs, Ark, Russell (Beverly) Marsack of DeFuniak,FL, Carl Masack of Minonk, IL, Frank (Cindy) Marsack of Orange, TX, Kathryn (Dan) Parsons of Peoria, AZ, and Christine (Tom) Palmore, Minonk,IL.
Also surviving are his 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Gene; and eldest brother, Willis.
Dean was a wonderful husband, friend and dad. He drove a semi most of his life and was a very hard worker. He loved to walk, talk, smile and visit with friends and neighbors.
Graveside services will be on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Rutland Cemetery. Pastor James O. Wolfe III will officiate.
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting his family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be directed to The Ark Humane Society, 477 State Rt. 26, Lacon, IL 61540.
Online tributes and condolences may be made to his family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
