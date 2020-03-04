Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL
View Map
Dean Mahurin


1944 - 2020
Dean Mahurin Obituary
Dean Mahurin
HANNA CITY - Dean Mahurin, 75, of Hanna City passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Peoria.
He was born on November 29, 1944, in Kirksville, MO, to Wilfred and Cleta (Roberts) Mahurin. He married Joy Gardner on October 5, 1969. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, David Mahurin of Peoria and Brandi (Brian) Mahurin-Wright of Milwaukee, WI; two siblings, Laverne (Sherry) Mahurin of Kirksville, MO, and Judy (Don) Blakely of Georgetown, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Linda Abernathy.
Dean served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a Forklift Operator for Caterpillar, Inc. for 30 years and was a member of the UAW Local 974. He was a school bus driver for the Elmwood School District. Dean was an avid fisherman, an active member of F.O.C.A.S., participating in tournaments, winning many trophies and awards. He enjoyed playing cards and sharing stories about the children on the bus.
A funeral service will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial will follow the service at Smithville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. Words of comfort can be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
