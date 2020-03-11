Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean "Doug" Martin


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean "Doug" Martin Obituary
Dean "Doug" Martin
PEORIA - Dean Douglas "Doug" Martin, 61, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his residence in Quincy, IL.
Doug was born in Peoria on October 15, 1958, to Willis "Dean" and Sharon F. Brown Martin.
He is survived by two brothers, David (Elaine) Martin of Peoria Heights and Jimmy Martin of Peoria; and one sister, Julie Maher of Wyoming, IL; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Doug was a graduate of Limestone Community High School. He worked at Community Workshop & Training Center and Dynamic Graphics Co. for many years. Doug had resided in Quincy since 1997.
Cremation has been accorded and a private burial of ashes will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Transitions of Western Illinois, P.O. Box 3646, Quincy, IL 62305.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -