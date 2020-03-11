|
Dean "Doug" Martin
PEORIA - Dean Douglas "Doug" Martin, 61, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his residence in Quincy, IL.
Doug was born in Peoria on October 15, 1958, to Willis "Dean" and Sharon F. Brown Martin.
He is survived by two brothers, David (Elaine) Martin of Peoria Heights and Jimmy Martin of Peoria; and one sister, Julie Maher of Wyoming, IL; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Doug was a graduate of Limestone Community High School. He worked at Community Workshop & Training Center and Dynamic Graphics Co. for many years. Doug had resided in Quincy since 1997.
Cremation has been accorded and a private burial of ashes will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Transitions of Western Illinois, P.O. Box 3646, Quincy, IL 62305.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020