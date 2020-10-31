1/1
Deane Weihmeir
1930 - 2020
Deane Weihmeir
HOPEDALE -- Deane Arlin Weihmeir, 90, of Hopedale passed away at 6:08 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Hopedale Nursing Home.
He was born January 12, 1930, to Henry G. and Irene Hendren Weihmeir. He married Jacqueline Bennet on September 8, 1957, and she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Melinda (Ron) Wilcox of Savoy, Jon (Renee) Weihmeir of Gilbert, AZ, Philip (Barbara) Weihmeir of Hopedale, and Susan (Andrew) West of Medina, OH; nine grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Houska of Normal.
Deane attended Shiloh Grade School and graduated from Hopedale High School in 1947 and University of Illinois in 1951.
He served in the United States Army from 1951-1953.
Deane farmed all his life raising corn, beans, and swine and was a member of the Hopedale United Methodist Church.
Cremation has been accorded. A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery in Hopedale. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Hopedale Medical Complex.
A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Hopedale Medical Complex for their kindness and compassion with Deane.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
