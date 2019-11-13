Home

Deangela "Deedee" Lilly


1963 - 2019
Deangela "Deedee" Lilly Obituary
Deangela "DeeDee" Lilly
PEORIA - Ms. Deangela "Dee Dee" Lilly, 56, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, NV, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Deangela was born on September 17, 1963, to Albert "Bird Lilly" and Florence (Wires) Lilly.
Deangela is survived by her son, Cameron Keith Walls of Nashville, TN; and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, James Lilly, Al Lilly Jr. and Darryl "Bingo" Lilly.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at The Greater City of Refuge Worship Cathedral, with a visitation at 9 a.m., where Bishop Timothy Criss is the pastor and the Rev. Spencer Gibson will officiate. Deangela will be laid to rest at Historic Springdale Cemetery.
Arrangements made with Simons Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
