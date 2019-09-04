Home

Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
1968 - 2019
Deann Falatko Obituary
Deann Falatko
WASHINGTON - Deann L. (Davis) Falatko, 51, of Washington, IL, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
She was born on February 15, 1968, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of the late Richard and Donna (Bradley) Davis. Deann married Andy Falatko on May 21, 1994, in East Peoria, IL.
Deann is survived by her husband; three children, Dawn (Jason Presley) Falatko of Augusta, KS, Jennifer Falatko (Jordan Wylie) of Washington, IL, and AJ Falatko of Washington, IL; one brother, Donald Davis of Morton; and one sister, Danette (Phil) Riggenbach of Chenoa, IL. Deann was also a proud grandmother to Hunter Presley. Deann will be missed by many more family and loved ones.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation is scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m., all at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Jarrod Bartholomew will officiate.
To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
